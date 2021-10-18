LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after buying an additional 482,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,073,000 after buying an additional 353,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,771,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,859,000 after buying an additional 351,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $181.31 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $116.82 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.17.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, upped their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.11.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

