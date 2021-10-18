LPL Financial LLC Sells 24,692 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,692 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 11.87% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 75,074 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period.

Shares of IPKW opened at $44.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $47.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

