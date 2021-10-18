LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,592 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.93% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $163.59 on Monday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $166.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average of $155.17.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

