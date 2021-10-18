LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,956 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after buying an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after buying an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $76.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

