Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in September

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 742,200 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 961,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Lucara Diamond stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,821. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

