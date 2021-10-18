Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,414 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.03% of Luminar Technologies worth $76,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

LAZR opened at $15.55 on Monday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

