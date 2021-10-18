Lunyr (LUN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $249,145.39 and approximately $31.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00195958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

