Luxfer (LXFR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Luxfer to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Luxfer has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.150-$1.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.15-$1.30 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. On average, analysts expect Luxfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.