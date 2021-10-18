LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.50.

Shares of LVMUY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.62. The stock had a trading volume of 143,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,239. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $168.06. The firm has a market cap of $390.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day moving average is $153.79.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

