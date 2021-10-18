Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $133.96 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

