Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 19.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,406 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

