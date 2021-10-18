Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.90 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL opened at $453.22 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.83.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

