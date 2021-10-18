Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 809,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 150,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,662,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,203,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.96.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

