Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,121 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.13 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

