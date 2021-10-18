Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,966 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ventas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.97 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.93, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.