Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock opened at $203.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.49. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $203.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.96.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

