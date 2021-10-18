Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $389.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.35 and a 12 month high of $396.51.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total transaction of $5,154,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,914 shares of company stock valued at $85,369,853. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.