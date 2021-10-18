Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,452 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after buying an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $48.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

