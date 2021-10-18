Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,396 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $31,106,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

CarMax stock opened at $136.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

