Mackay Shields LLC Sells 113,590 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 70.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,590 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $79.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

