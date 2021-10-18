Mackay Shields LLC Sells 11,371 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,757 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,183,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 11.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 17.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,358 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.