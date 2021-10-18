Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,553 shares of company stock worth $10,022,479 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $124.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.70.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.