Mackay Shields LLC Sells 18,838 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,838 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after buying an additional 532,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,975,000 after buying an additional 225,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,040,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,513,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IR. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of IR stock opened at $52.51 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

