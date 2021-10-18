Mackay Shields LLC Sells 21,200 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

