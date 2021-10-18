Mackay Shields LLC Sells 23,706 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 144.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $333,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

Shares of CRL opened at $403.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

