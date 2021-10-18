Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Edison International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX opened at $57.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

