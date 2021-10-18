Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,932 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $429.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.68. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.00 and a 12 month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.