Mackay Shields LLC Sells 522 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $365.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.70 and a twelve month high of $391.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

