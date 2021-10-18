Mackay Shields LLC Sells 7,164 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $2,843,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dover by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 113,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

DOV opened at $165.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.73. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

