Mackay Shields LLC Sells 728 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $405.72 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.