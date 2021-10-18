Mackay Shields LLC Sells 8,046 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5,903.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,281,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,939 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 128,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $23.02 on Monday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

