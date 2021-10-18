Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,932 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 192,035.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after buying an additional 335,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $128.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 547 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $61,838.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,673 shares of company stock worth $29,701,386 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

