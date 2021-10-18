Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.86. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

