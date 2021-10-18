Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

