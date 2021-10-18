Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,328 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,797,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 787,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,619,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $170.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

