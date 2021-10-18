Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60,921 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $325.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $288.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $37.3868 per share. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

