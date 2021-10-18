MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $17.62 on Monday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 98,230 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

