Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,303,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 331,361 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $112,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 624,956 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 354,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after buying an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

