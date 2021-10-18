Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,251 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.24% of Magnite worth $10,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Magnite by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $29.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.63 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

