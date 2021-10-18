Man Group’s (MNGPF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $$2.69 on Monday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

