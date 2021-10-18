Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mapfre currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MPFRF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841. Mapfre has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

