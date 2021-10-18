Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,405 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Marathon Oil worth $24,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.