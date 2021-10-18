Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.71

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 53156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

