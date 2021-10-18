Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 116,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,986. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $3,358,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

