Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Marcus & Millichap worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $108,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

