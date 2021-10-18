Mark Zuckerberg Sells 52,900 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.63, for a total value of $26,485,299.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $27,177,907.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total value of $28,358,278.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00.

NASDAQ FB traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,238,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,847,783. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $945.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.