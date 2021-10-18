Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Sells $976,987.50 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $22.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,296.90. 59,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,257. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,319.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,246.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,218.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 16.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $465,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth $447,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 10.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Markel by 5.2% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

