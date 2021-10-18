Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $1,943,730.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MKL traded down $22.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,296.90. 59,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,319.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,246.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,218.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Markel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Markel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Markel by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Markel by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

