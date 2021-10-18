MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.38 Million

Brokerages expect that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will announce $147.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $149.13 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $561.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $720.04 million, with estimates ranging from $713.13 million to $724.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarketWise.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKTW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,238 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP grew its stake in MarketWise by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in MarketWise by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTW opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

