Marlin (POND) Price Hits $0.0949 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Marlin has a market cap of $69.91 million and $22.85 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0949 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00065969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00101878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,552.52 or 0.99847267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.53 or 0.06082429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

